12 shops gutted in fire at Kharadi

PUNE At least 12 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Kharadi on Wednesday. The blaze erupted in Ubale Nagar locality around 9.30 am and soon engulfed nearby shops
The Pune fire brigade as well as Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade rushed 6-8 fire tender vehicles to the spot and took over an hour to douse the fire. Most of the shops were that of furniture or eateries.No casualties were reported in the incident, said fire brigade officials.
The workers and locals tried to salvage some material from the burning shops. However, the blaze had caught on and smoke bellowed from the burning material into the public and oncoming traffic.
A number of people gathered around the burning shops causing crowding and chaos while the fire tenders tried to douse the fire.
Retired colonel, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries in Pune
PUNE A retired colonel and his wife were found dead, with gunshot wounds on their body, in their house in Mundhwa on Wednesday. While the man is 75 years of age, his wife is 63 years old, according to the police. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been recorded at Mundhwa police station.
Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest four men for killing labourer, dumping body in drain
PUNE A group of four labourers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing their colleague and dumping Raju Deenanath Mahato, 36, a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Kolkata's body in a gunny bag after binding his limbs together. The arrests were made by officials of the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday. The deceased man has been identified as a resident of Bavdhan and, 36, Raju Deenanath Mahato a native of Kolkata, according to the police.
Who is Ajay Sood, the newly appointed Principal Scientific Adviser to the PM
Ajay Sood, Honorary professor at the Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the new Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister. Sood replaces K. Vijaya Raghavan, who retired recently. Sood is a renowned Indian physicist, researcher and holder of 2 US and 5 Indian patents, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his stellar work in the field of science.
Punjab government greenlights new M Com, diploma courses at GCG Ludhiana
The state government has allowed the Government College for Girls to start two new courses including M Com BI (Business Innovation) and post-graduation in Beauty and Wellness for the new session. Officials said the college has sought affiliation from Panjab University, Chandigarh, after getting the government's nod. Principal Suman Lata said the admissions for both degrees will commence in July if PU would approve its affiliation.
Baramati GST official booked for allegedly demanding bribe
The superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax's Baramati unit was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from a man. The accused was identified as Pune-2 Commissionerate, superintendent, Central GST, Range 1, Baramati, Kuldeepak Sharma, according to the FIR registered by the anti-corruption bureau. A complaint was lodged by a man identified as Dushant Jadhav who allegedly worked as a labour supply contractor and is a farmer.
