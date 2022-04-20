12 shops gutted in fire at Kharadi

PUNE At least 12 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Kharadi on Wednesday. The blaze erupted in Ubale Nagar locality around 9.30 am and soon engulfed nearby shops

The Pune fire brigade as well as Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade rushed 6-8 fire tender vehicles to the spot and took over an hour to douse the fire. Most of the shops were that of furniture or eateries.No casualties were reported in the incident, said fire brigade officials.

The workers and locals tried to salvage some material from the burning shops. However, the blaze had caught on and smoke bellowed from the burning material into the public and oncoming traffic.

A number of people gathered around the burning shops causing crowding and chaos while the fire tenders tried to douse the fire.