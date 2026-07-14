PUNE: For the first time in India, the Broadband Public Protection and Disaster Relief (BBPPDR) system is being deployed during the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage in Pandharpur, with authorities planning to replicate use of the technology at the upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela if the pilot proves successful. The Solapur district administration has proposed spending around ₹3 crore on the project, which will provide a dedicated communication network for 500 to 550 officials across Pandharpur. Designed to function even when public mobile networks are overwhelmed by the presence of lakhs of Warkaris, the system enables seamless coordination among the police, disaster response teams and other government agencies through real-time transmission of high-definition videos, photographs and data to the emergency control room; significantly strengthening crowd management, security and emergency response during one of the country’s largest religious gatherings. For the first time, BBPPDR system is deployed at Ashadhi wari

The BBPPDR system is being introduced to address one of the biggest operational challenges during the annual pilgrimage, when conventional mobile networks become heavily congested due to the massive influx of devotees. By creating an independent broadband communication network, the administration will ensure uninterrupted communication among key departments even if public telecom services become unavailable or overloaded. Officials say that the technology will allow field personnel to instantly share live visuals, images and other critical information with the control room, enabling quicker decision-making and deployment of emergency services.

About the initiative, Solapur collector Karthikeyan S said, “Around 20 to 25 lakh devotees visit Pandharpur during the Ashadhi Wari period for the darshan of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini. Due to the huge crowd, normal mobile communication becomes difficult, creating challenges in coordination. Therefore, we are deploying the BBPPDR system for the first time during the Wari on a pilot basis. The system was earlier used during a cricket match at Wankhede Stadium, but this will be its first deployment during a religious pilgrimage in the country”.

The collector said that tenders are being invited from mobile service providers for implementing the system, with the project expected to cost nearly ₹3 crore. If deployment of the pilot during the Ashadhi Wari delivers the desired results, the state government plans to adopt the BBPPDR system for the forthcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela, another mega religious congregation that attracts millions of devotees. The initiative is being undertaken under the guidance of the Maharashtra director-general of police as part of the efforts to modernise disaster preparedness and public safety management during large-scale religious events.