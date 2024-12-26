12-km long queue of vehicles seen on Pune-Mumbai eway

Pune: The Christmas and New Year holidays saw heavy traffic jam on the Pune-Mumbai expressway since Wednesday morning. According to commuters, the busy stretch reportedly saw 12-km-long traffic with thousands of vehicles stuck in a bumper-to-bumper snarl for hours. The Christmas and New Year holidays saw heavy traffic jam on the Pune-Mumbai expressway since Wednesday morning. (HT)

The most affected part of the route was Borghat section affecting people going to tourist places and picnic destinations like Mahabaleshwar and Goa.

“We started from Panvel early morning to go to Mahabaleshwar with family, but are stuck in Borghat section for the last 1.5 hours. It may take another two hours for the traffic to clear,” said Sujay Kirdawkar.

Since most tourists were traveling by private transport, the number of vehicles on the Pune-Mumbai expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai national highway saw heavy traffic. Long queues of vehicles were reported from Amrutanjan Bridge to Anda Point in Khandala Borghat section and Khalapur Toll Naka.

There were also reports of vehicles breaking down due to overheat.

“Tourists should plan their time to go out of their homes during holidays and start early to avoid the usual rush,” said a state highway police official.

Meanwhile, the highway police managed to regulate traffic on the expressway by 3 pm on Wednesday.