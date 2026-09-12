13-day liquor sale ban during Ganeshotsav withdrawn in Pune

MUMBAI: The Pune district administration withdrew its 13-day blanket ban on liquor sales during the forthcoming Ganeshotsav, after the high court questioned the rationale behind the decision and called it “arbitrary”.

Pune district administration withdrew 13-day blanket ban on liquor sales during Ganeshotsav after the high court questioned the rationale behind the decision and called it ‘arbitrary’. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna remarked, “We deprecate such practice of imposing blanket bans. We understand that your intention is to maintain law and order during the festival, but it is not as if everyone who drinks will create a law and order situation”.

On September 3, the Pune district collector issued an order to observe dry days on 13 days of the Ganesh festival from September 14 to 26 in areas falling under the Khadak, Vishrambaug and Faraskhana police station limits.

Challenging this order, 58 wine shop owners and country liquor license holders moved the high court on September 6, citing huge financial losses to their businesses. They also said that every year, shops are only shut on the last day, not during the entire festival.

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing on Friday, the court said, “If someone drinks and shows enthusiasm during the festival, you cannot say they will create some law and order scene on the streets. It is a festival, let people celebrate”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing on Friday, the court said, “If someone drinks and shows enthusiasm during the festival, you cannot say they will create some law and order scene on the streets. It is a festival, let people celebrate”. {{/usCountry}}

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Noting that no other city in the state had issued such an order, the bench asked the administration what message they were trying to send and directed them to withdraw the order.

Advocate Kedar Dige, appearing for the collector, told the court that the order was passed to avoid any untoward situation, as women also participate in the festival on the streets. “We have to take a conscious decision to ensure no law and order situation takes place,” he added.

The court, however, asked why such restrictions should be imposed only in Pune, which is the most civilised district. “As per you, law and order situation doesn’t arise in any other district?” the bench questioned.

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After receiving instructions from the Pune administration, advocate Dige informed the court that a dry day would be observed on September 14, the first day of the festival, until 4 pm; and a full dry day would be observed on September 25 till the morning of September 26, the day of idol immersion.

Recording the submissions, the bench directed the Pune collector to issue a fresh order based on the statements made before the court.