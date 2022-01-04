1,649 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; Pune city’s positivity rate at 16.19%

PUNE On Sunday, Pune city recorded a Covid positivity rate of 16.19% for the first time since the second Covid-19 wave ebbed about two months ago.

During the second Covid19 wave the city’s positivity rate had risen to 35%, said civic officials.

On Tuesday Pune city reported 1,113 new Covid-19 cases which pushed the positivity rate to 16.19%.

Rajesh Tope, state health minister said, “In the first wave Pune saw 200,000 Covid-19 cases and in the second wave this went up to 400,000. In the third wave we might report close to 800,000 Covid-19 cases.”

As of Tuesday Pune district reported 1,649 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.17 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, the death toll stands at 20,194 and 4,202 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 198 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 370,411 and the death toll stood at 7,043 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 1,113 new Covid19 cases which took the progressive count to 529,072 and the death toll went up to 9,273 as five more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 338 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 272,085 while the toll stood at 3,528 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

