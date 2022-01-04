Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 1,649 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; Pune city’s positivity rate at 16.19%
pune news

1,649 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; Pune city’s positivity rate at 16.19%

PUNE On Sunday, Pune city recorded a Covid positivity rate of 16
On Sunday, Pune city recorded a Covid positivity rate of 16.19% for the first time since the second Covid-19 wave ebbed about two months ago. (REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 11:10 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE On Sunday, Pune city recorded a Covid positivity rate of 16.19% for the first time since the second Covid-19 wave ebbed about two months ago.

During the second Covid19 wave the city’s positivity rate had risen to 35%, said civic officials.

On Tuesday Pune city reported 1,113 new Covid-19 cases which pushed the positivity rate to 16.19%.

Rajesh Tope, state health minister said, “In the first wave Pune saw 200,000 Covid-19 cases and in the second wave this went up to 400,000. In the third wave we might report close to 800,000 Covid-19 cases.”

As of Tuesday Pune district reported 1,649 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.17 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, the death toll stands at 20,194 and 4,202 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 198 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 370,411 and the death toll stood at 7,043 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 1,113 new Covid19 cases which took the progressive count to 529,072 and the death toll went up to 9,273 as five more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 338 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 272,085 while the toll stood at 3,528 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP