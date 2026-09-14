17 arrested after violent clash over poster removal in Sangli village

Seventeen people were arrested and more than 200 booked after a dispute over the removal of a digital poster of revolutionary figure Umaji Naik escalated into a violent clash between two community groups in Dafalapur village of Jat taluka in Sangli district on Saturday, police said.

Two of the injured are seriously hurt and undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Miraj, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, which left seven people injured and caused damage to vehicles and shops. Two of the injured are seriously hurt and undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Miraj, police said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sangli superintendent of police Tushar Doshi said, “Police have filed a total of three FIRs, one by each community against each other and the third one by the police against both community members. As of now, we have arrested total 17 individulas and serach of the other accused is going on.”

According to Doshi, the situation in Dafalapur is calm and under control now, and police are closely monitoring the situation. According to police, a digital poster of Umaji Naik had been put up at the main chowk in connection with his birth anniversary. Its removal led to an argument between two groups. The dispute was initially resolved after local representatives intervened on Friday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} However, tensions resurfaced on Saturday morning and escalated into violence. Police said stones were pelted and swords, sickles and wooden sticks were used during the clash. The violence reportedly began after a group attacked a person over the poster’s removal, prompting others to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, tensions resurfaced on Saturday morning and escalated into violence. Police said stones were pelted and swords, sickles and wooden sticks were used during the clash. The violence reportedly began after a group attacked a person over the poster’s removal, prompting others to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, traders and residents shut their shops amid tension in the village. Additional police personnel were deployed and restrictions imposed to prevent further violence.

Doshi said the situation in Dafalapur was calm and under control, with police closely monitoring the area. An SDPO-rank officer has been deployed to oversee security arrangements, while police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend other suspects.

“The clash erupted between two groups over the removal of a poster, in which seven people were injured. We have deployed additional force, and an SDPO-rank officer is closely monitoring the situation. The situation is currently calm and under control,” Doshi said.

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Police are investigating the damage to vehicles and shops. A peace committee meeting involving local representatives and members of both groups is also being planned to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.

Umaji Naik was an Indian revolutionary who challenged British rule in India from around 1826 to 1832.