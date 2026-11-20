Pune: The Pune crime branch Unit II has arrested a 19-year-old man near Chandrabhaga Chowk in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and two rounds of ammunition. The seized firearms and ammunition have been valued at ₹80,800.

The accused has been identified as Artha Sopan Marne of Rajvilas Complex in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area. Police said he was wanted in a murder case registered at Ambegaon police station and Arms Act cases registered at Sangvi and Chikhali police stations.

The arrest was made on November 18 after constables Mahesh Mandalik and Sarjerao Sargar received a tip-off that a man carrying illegal firearms was moving near the PMC ground at Chandrabhaga Chowk. Acting on the information, a team laid a trap and detained Marne and recovered the arms and ammunition from his possession.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station has filed a case under Section 3(25) of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(3) read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Senior inspector Rahul Khilare of Crime Branch Unit II said the police were investigating the source of the firearms, the purpose for which they were procured and whether they were intended to be supplied to other criminals.