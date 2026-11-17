PUNE: Students seeking admission to professional courses in Maharashtra will get two opportunities to appear for entrance examinations for 11 courses in 2027, as the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has expanded the number of exams offering multiple attempts from three to 11. Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has expanded the number of exams offering multiple attempts from three to 11. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The CET Cell on Monday announced the tentative schedule for 21 entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses. The exam calendar will begin in January and conclude in June, said higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil. The expansion follows the response to the multiple-attempt system introduced last year for physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM), physics, chemistry and biology (PCB), and MBA/MMS exams. The eight more courses included are five-year LLB, Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM).

For admission, the higher percentile score obtained by a candidate across the two attempts will be considered.

The Cell will also hold entrance examinations for PGDM, PGCM and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) for the first time in 2027, following directions from the state government.

In 2026, 1,814,456 candidates registered for 20 CET exams and 1,631,335 appeared.

“CET for three-year integrated BEd-MEd programme will not be conducted this year. The course is offered at only one institution in the state, where just 12 of the 55 available seats were filled this year.” an official said.