24-year-old in custody for killing 34-year-old live-in partner in Pune
24-year-old in custody for killing 34-year-old live-in partner in Pune

PUNE: A 24-year-old woman was remanded to two days in police custody for the murder of her 34-year-old live-in partner in Hadapsar on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:11 PM IST
PUNE: A 24-year-old woman was remanded to two days in police custody for the murder of her 34-year-old live-in partner in Hadapsar on Wednesday. After the murder on August 29 midnight, the woman reported the incident to the police as death by suicide the next morning.

The woman, identified as Rohini Ramdas Yunate, was refusing to have physical relationship with her now-deceased partner and a fight resulting out of the tiff led to his murder, according to a police source.

The deceased was identified as Sonal Porshottam Davade (34) of Purvi Hindi Colony in Bhekrainagar area of Hadapsar.

“They were live-in partners and during a fight over a domestic issue she pushed him and he hit his head. There were scratch marks on his neck and chest. He was later strangled to death,” said inspector Digambar Shinde of Hadapsar police station.

On August 29, the police registered an accidental death report. Later, on interrogation, the girl told the police that she had killed him, according to Shinde.

The two had met in 2012 at a wedding in Amravati from where the deceased belongs. The woman was a teenager when they met and they had a physical relationship which later turned into partnership, she told the police.

A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station. Assistant inspector Sachin Thorat is investigating the case.

