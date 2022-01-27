25-year-old dies in accident at new Katraj tunnel

PUNE Following the accident of a tourist bus that veered off the road near Bhilarwadi on January 11, Katraj-Navale bridge saw another accident on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist from Velu village in Bhor Taluka died while another person riding pillion, and a man travelling in an SUV were injured in an accident near the new Katraj tunnel. The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

As per the information given by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, a container truck heading from Satara to Pune first rammed into the SUV and then hit the motorcycle, resulting in the biker’s death due to grievous injuries. The truck did not stop at the site after hitting the vehicles, said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Suresh Pangare (25) and the injured victims have been identified as Amol Pangare (38), the pillion rider both from Velu village, and Ganesh Londhe (30) of Talegaon Dabhade, who was travelling in the SUV. Londhe lodged a complaint with the Bharati Vidyapeeth police early on Thursday morning.

“The injured victims are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and their condition was reported by the medical authorities as out of danger,” said assistant commissioner of police Sushma Chavan.

Chavan along with inspector Sangeeta Yadav of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, inspected the accident spot, she said, “We are searching for the truck driver. The Pangares are dairy farmers and they deliver milk in Pune city. On Wednesday night, they were heading towards Pune city to deliver milk to their customers when the accident took place. Londhe and another occupant in the SUV were returning from Satara after attending some work.”

Meanwhile the residents of the Ambegaon Budruk and Narhe area have now demanded to install dividers at some of the accident prone spots on the service road. Navale Bridge Chowk and the bypass highway road is accident prone. Rohan Nalawade a local resident said, “I commute from the bypass highway daily and it is risky as many accidents have taken place in the past couple of months. Due to this, some commuters have changed their routes and are now travelling a longer distance.If the dividers are installed on the service road it will be safer.”

