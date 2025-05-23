26 crore in funds marked for hill- conservation & security in Pune remain unused

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Hemant Rasane pointed out that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to utilise ₹26 crore in funds marked for hill- conservation and security. He urged the municipal commissioner to immediately use the funds. Recently, a youth was robbed of a gold chain worth ₹ 1.5 lakh at knife point while walking at Taljai Hill. Earlier, a Korean engineer was similarly robbed at Baner Hill. These incidents have sparked serious concerns over safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Rasane said, “The standing committee had approved a five-year expenditure plan of ₹26.25 crore for conservation of the hills at Pachgaon-Parvati, Bhamburda and Warje for the period 2022 to 2027. However, the funds remain unused till date.” Rasane urged the PMC commissioner to immediately allocate and use the funds.

Rasane elaborated, “In 2021, the standing committee approved an annual expenditure of ₹5.25 crore totalling ₹26.25 crore by 2027. However, during the tenure of the commissioner and administrator, the funds were not utilised. The funds should be used promptly to ensure conservation and citizens’ safety. The Joint Forest Management Scheme includes construction of security walls, tree plantation, nurseries, deployment of security personnel, and installation of CCTV camera systems.”

Recently, a youth was robbed of a gold chain worth ₹1.5 lakh at knife point while walking at Taljai Hill. Earlier, a Korean engineer was similarly robbed at Baner Hill. These incidents have sparked serious concerns over safety. Although chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved funds for the installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons and police patrolling, these measures have not yet been implemented, Rasane pointed out.

“In 2006, the Urban Joint Forest Management initiative was launched in Pune with the participation of the forest department, PMC, and local citizens. The PMC has been providing financial support to this initiative. From 2006 to 2011, ₹10.23 crore was sanctioned out of which ₹9.61 crore was utilised. From 2014 to 2019, ₹4.80 crore was allocated out of which only ₹2.31 crore was spent. For the period between 2022 and 2027, ₹26.25 crore has been sanctioned. As the then standing committee chairman, I approved this expenditure policy. However, the funds remain unused under the administrator,” Rasane said.