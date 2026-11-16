2nd police officer suspended for recording ₹30 lakh robbery as missing property case

PUNE: A second police officer from the Market Yard police station has been suspended for allegedly failing to register a robbery case involving ₹30 lakh and instead recording it as a missing property complaint.

The suspended officer was identified as sub-inspector Akshaykumar Gadgade. Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode ordered his suspension on November 14 following an inquiry into the handling of the case.

The incident dates back to October 7, when two employees of a trader were allegedly robbed of ₹30 lakh in cash in the Market Yard area. The complainant approached the Market Yard police station to report the incident. However, instead of registering a robbery case, the police recorded it as a missing property complaint.

According to the preliminary findings, Gadgade failed to register a serious offence despite the circumstances indicating that a robbery had taken place. The suspension order described his conduct as “negligent, irresponsible and unbecoming of a police officer”, adding that it damaged the police force’s image.

The case came to light during an investigation by Swargate police into an attempted robbery in the Salisbury Park area. Police arrested Nihal Navnath Adagale (19), a resident of Mundhwa, and Yash Pravin Sonawane (24), from Manjari. During questioning, the two allegedly revealed their involvement in the Market Yard robbery.

Following this, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had earlier suspended Market Yard police station senior inspector Vishwajeet Jagtap for allegedly mishandling the complaint and failing to register a robbery case. The robbery FIR was subsequently registered at the Market Yard police station, nearly three weeks after the incident. Gadgade’s suspension is the second disciplinary action against an officer from the police station in this case.