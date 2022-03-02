35% of firms in Pune say production levels still not up to pre-pandemic level: Report
PUNE Even as most Covid-related restrictions in Maharashtra and the rest of the country have already been lifted with only those related to cap on crowding staying, around 35 per cent of companies from Pune have reported that their production levels are still not up to pre-pandemic level, according to a survey.
The 23rd monthly survey by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) shows that on average, the surveyed companies said that their current level of production has increased slightly from 96% in January 2022 to 97% in February 2022.
It also showed that the surveyed companies said that the number of employees working has increased from 91% in January 2022 to 93% in February 2022.
On future expectations, 55% of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels while 35% of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in up to six months and 10% said it would take more than six months as compared to 17% of the companies in December 2021.
Earlier on Monday, National Statistical Office (NSO) released quarterly data suggesting that the Indian economy grew at 5.4% in the three months ending December 31 and is expected to grow at 8.9% in 2021-22.
“It is great to see production levels already at or beyond pre-pandemic levels for large and medium-sized firms. Small firms would get there within a month or two. It’s the micro firms (turn over less than Rs5 crore) that would take another two to four months to register full recovery,” said Prashant Girbane, MCCIA director-general.
The distribution of organisations surveyed from micro, small, medium and large-scale organisations was 25%, 29%, 22% and 24% respectively.
As many as 63% of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 19% from the services sector and the remaining 18% were involved in both manufacturing and services.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.