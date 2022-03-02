35% of firms in Pune say production levels still not up to pre-pandemic level: Report

PUNE Even as most Covid-related restrictions in Maharashtra and the rest of the country have already been lifted with only those related to cap on crowding staying, around 35 per cent of companies from Pune have reported that their production levels are still not up to pre-pandemic level, according to a survey.

The 23rd monthly survey by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) shows that on average, the surveyed companies said that their current level of production has increased slightly from 96% in January 2022 to 97% in February 2022.

It also showed that the surveyed companies said that the number of employees working has increased from 91% in January 2022 to 93% in February 2022.

On future expectations, 55% of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels while 35% of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in up to six months and 10% said it would take more than six months as compared to 17% of the companies in December 2021.

Earlier on Monday, National Statistical Office (NSO) released quarterly data suggesting that the Indian economy grew at 5.4% in the three months ending December 31 and is expected to grow at 8.9% in 2021-22.

“It is great to see production levels already at or beyond pre-pandemic levels for large and medium-sized firms. Small firms would get there within a month or two. It’s the micro firms (turn over less than Rs5 crore) that would take another two to four months to register full recovery,” said Prashant Girbane, MCCIA director-general.

The distribution of organisations surveyed from micro, small, medium and large-scale organisations was 25%, 29%, 22% and 24% respectively.

As many as 63% of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 19% from the services sector and the remaining 18% were involved in both manufacturing and services.