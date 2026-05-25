41 Undri-Mohammadwadi housing societies apply for PMC water connections

While the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) move to provide water connections in the Undri-Mohammadwadi area has seen a significant response, it has also triggered controversy with residents objecting to a mandatory undertaking that bars housing societies from approaching courts in case of inadequate or disrupted water supply. So far, 41 housing societies in the Undri-Mohammadwadi area have applied for water connections with 31 of these applications sanctioned and seven societies already receiving water supply. (HT)

So far, 41 housing societies in the Undri-Mohammadwadi area have applied for water connections with 31 of these applications sanctioned and seven societies already receiving water supply. However, according to residents, the PMC’s water supply department is compelling societies to submit an undertaking on a ₹500 stamp paper signed by the chairman and secretary before granting water connections. The contentious clause reportedly states that if the PMC fails to provide water supply, or if the water supply later proves inadequate, society members will not initiate legal proceedings against the civic body. According to residents, the condition is ‘arbitrary, coercive and unconstitutional’ wherein PMC is effectively forcing citizens to surrender their legal rights in exchange for a basic civic amenity.

Anzar Rae, a resident of Ganga Kingston society, said, “The PMC cannot treat citizens like helpless consumers while denying them their fundamental right to water. Asking residents to sign conditions that they will not complain even if the water supply is stopped or inadequate reflects sheer administrative arrogance.”

Ashok Mehendale said, “This is nothing but an attempt to shield officials from accountability. Citizens are paying taxes, development charges and water charges but the PMC wants legal immunity even if it fails to provide water. They have imposed objectionable conditions in this bond. It is the basic duty of the PMC to provide us with water. Citizens should think before submitting such an indemnity.”

Raj Singh, a social activist, said, “Access to clean water is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. A civic body cannot use an administrative affidavit to strip citizens of their legal remedies. Forcing residents to waive their right to approach courts if the PMC fails to provide water is a blatant attempt to bypass accountability.”

Furthermore, the process has encouraged corruption, with licensed plumbers and intermediaries demanding large sums for processing connections and related paperwork; the residents alleged.

Ward number 41 corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal said, “The PMC cannot impose unilateral and unfair conditions on citizens, such as forcing them to sign undertakings that they will not complain even if water supply is stopped or inadequate. Access to water is a basic civic right, not a favour.” To add to it, residents are burdened by ‘exorbitant liaison charges and corruption’ linked to plumbing and water connections, Bandal said.

On his part, PMC water supply department chief Nandkishor Jagtap said that such forms are a routine part of the process across the city. “This clause is included for situations such as water scarcity or infrastructure breakdowns. We do not want legal disputes during such situations,” he said.

Jagtap said that only a handful of people are objecting to the process. “A lot of hard work has gone into making these water connections possible. These formalities are not unusual and are part of the routine procedure,” he said.