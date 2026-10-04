5 lakh overseas tourists, devotees likely to attend Nashik Kumbh Mela: Commissioner

The Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) commissioner Shekhar Singh on Saturday said that at least five lakh international tourists and devotees are expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the next year’s Kumbh Mela.

Although the flag hoisting of the mela would take place on October 31 this year, both at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the peak period for the event is between July and September next year when three “Shahi Sans” (royal baths) will be organised. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Although the flag hoisting of the mela would take place on October 31 this year, both at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the peak period for the event is between July and September next year when three “Shahi Sans” (royal baths) will be organised.

According to the commissioner, the footfall of devotees would be around 8 crore in Nashik and 4 crore in Trimbakeshwar during the peak period of Kumbh.

“We are planning to set up help desks at airports in Nashik, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities in coordination with the ministry of external affairs and embassies and high commissions of various countries to facilitate overseas devotees,” said authorities.

The NTMKA vice-chairman and Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad said that the state government will undertake aggressive branding in the run up to the mela.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are sure that like the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj last year, the footfall of international tourists and devotees would be impressive at Nashik too,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are sure that like the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj last year, the footfall of international tourists and devotees would be impressive at Nashik too,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Although NTKMA would not provide any special lodging arrangements for foreigners visiting Nashik , the authorities said that they can stay at the posh hotels in the city or at the tent cities that private operators would be setting up.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the Travel Agents Association of Nashik, Manoj Jagtap, said that a group of 24 Italians and one US-based photographer have confirmed their visits to Nashik during the mela in August next year.

“They will stay in Nashik for over a week. They are keen to witness the huge congregation of devotees during Kumbh and also visit various wineries,” he said.

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