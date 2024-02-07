7K students from PMC schools get tetanus vaccination

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started tetanus vaccination for students from civic schools of classes V, VI, IX and X. The vaccination programme started on January 1 and over 7,000 children have received the shots so far. Under the immunisation programme , children aged one-and-half years receive the first DTaP vaccine to prevent diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. The second booster of DPT is given when the child is five years old. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While tetanus and diphtheria vaccination has been part of the government’s universal immunisation programme for kids, low awareness among masses leads to low intake of the vaccine.

Tetanus vaccination is crucial in preventing dangerous infections caused by clostridium tetani, a bacteria that lives in soil and manure.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, chief immunisation officer, PMC, said, the tetanus and adult diphtheria (Td) vaccine in the immunisation programme is administered to adolescents at 10 and 16 years of age and to pregnant women. However, due to a lack of awareness, everyone thinks at the age of five the immunization is completed.

“Given the lack of awareness, we have decided to start the tetanus vaccination for children in these specific standards. More than 35,000 children will be vaccinated under the campaign. The programme has been implemented with the help of the PMC’s education department and ward offices,” he said.