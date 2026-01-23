7-year-old boy in cycle run over by visitor’s car in residential society in Pune, dies

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across a residential society in Loni Kalbhor, a 7-year-old boy, who was riding his bicycle inside the campus, was run over by a visitor’s car on the morning of January 19, police said on Friday. The incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras, has sparked widespread concern and anger in the area over road safety inside gated communities. We have detained the accused, done medical tests on him, and issued a notice to him, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Loni Kalbhor police registered a late-night FIR on January 19 against 26-year-old Atharva Ramesh Kawade, who was behind the wheels of the car involved in the accident. He had come to Joynest Housing Society to drop off his friend, a resident of the society, and was going back when his vehicle rammed into the small bicycle, knocking the minor rider onto the concrete road.

According to eyewitnesses - residents of the society who were at the spot - Atharva was driving at high speed at the time of the collision and two wheels of his vehicle went over the minor boy after he fell onto the ground.

Police said the impact caused a grievous head injury to the minor, who lost consciousness immediately, prompting residents to rush him to a private hospital in the locality. Although doctors at the facility tried their best, they could not revive him and he passed away before actual treatment could begin.

Loni Kalbhor police said Atharva is a student of a city college, and further legal action against him would be determined based on the findings of the investigation. “We have detained the accused, done medical tests on him, and issued a notice to him,” said police inspector Rajendra Panhale.

The incident has once again brought the problem of reckless driving inside residential complexes and the absence of effective speed-control measures in gated communities to the fore. Grieving residents of Joynest Housing Society, still reeling from the shock, have called for stricter safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.