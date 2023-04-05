Complaint to be filed against 800 bogus schools in state

The state education department has put under scanner 800 schools affiliated to different boards for allegedly running bogus operations, according to officials. The state education department has put under scanner 800 schools affiliated to different boards for allegedly running bogus operations, according to officials (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

“Around 800 schools affiliated to boards like CBSE, ICSE, IB in the state are running bogus and errors have been found in their documents. At least 100 of these schools have been closed permanently,” said state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

Mandhare also stated that criminal action will be taken against schools that make serious mistakes in their documents. Mandhare addressed the issue of bogus schools after announcing RTE lottery in Pune on Wednesday.

Apart from state board schools, 1300 other schools which are running unofficially in the state have been inspected recently, said the officer.

“A delegation of education officials inspected 1,300 schools in the state, of which errors have been found in the documents of 800 schools. No Objection Certificate (NOC), approval certificate of the concerned board, letter of intent issued by the state government is being verified. If these documents are not present, the accreditation of the will have to be cancelled. However, after de-accreditation, these schools seek relief from the courts,” said Mandhare.

Therefore, instead of taking strict action, the education officers have been instructed to discuss with the deputy director of education and prepared a proposal for concrete action.

“Parents need to inquire about schools before enrolling their wards. They should check school documents, registration number on the state government’s online portal,” said Mandhare.