843 people held for illegal sale of liquor

In view of the assembly elections, the Pune unit of the state excise department has lodged 923 offences in connection with illegal sale of liquor and arrested 843 individuals since October 1, 2024. Officials have seized illicit liquor worth ₹3,051 crore, and 96 vehicles. In response to the election season, the state excise department has formed teams to track, monitor illegal sale and illicit liquor trade since October 1. (HT PHOTO)

CB Rajput, superintendent of the state excise department, Pune, said 50 proposals have been filed against habitual offenders under Section 93 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. As part of these actions, bonds for good behaviour have been obtained from accused, with a total bond amount of ₹9.80 lakh secured in 12 cases. Additionally, two separate cases involving Goa-made liquor have been uncovered, with goods worth ₹3.64 lakh seized.

To prevent illegal liquor trafficking, 18 temporary check posts have been set up in the district.

Dry days

In line with the election guidelines, a dry day (no alcohol sales) has been declared across all constituencies in Pune district from 6 pm on November 18 until the completion of voting on November 20. Another dry day has been declared on November 23, the day of vote counting. For information or complaints related to illegal liquor activities, public is encouraged to contact toll-free 1800-233-9999 or the state excise department, Pune office, at 020-26127321.