85k population in Pune living in Zika-affected area 

Pune City on Monday reported another case of Zika virus infection after an 82-year-old man from Dahanukar colony, Kothrud tested positive for the infection. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) so far has reported 33 cases and has active virus transmission in 12 areas of the city. As per the PMC officials, 85,992 citizens and 3,795 pregnant women are living in areas with active Zika transmission. To date, the PMC has tested 349 people including 306 pregnant women for the virus infection. However, experts have expressed concerns that fewer cases can be attributed to insufficient surveillance and testing. To date, the PMC has tested 349 people including 306 pregnant women for the virus infection. (HT PHOTO)

As per officials the 82-year-old man, on 15 July developed symptoms like fever. He was hospitalised at Shashwat Hospital on July 18 and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune confirmed the virus infection on Monday, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC Health officer said.

Epidemiologist Dr Amitav Banerjee, head of the Department of Community Medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, said, “In Pune not just the people living in the active Zika transmission, but the entire population is at risk. The situation in the country is similar to Zika, which is a subclinical infection. The solution is to eliminate the vector to prevent the disease as the infection in the mosquitoes has transovarial transmission.”

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “Not just the citizens living in the active Zika virus transmission area but the entire 9.24 lakh population living in these affected areas will be tested. Samples of all pregnant women and symptomatic patients will be sent to the NIV for testing.”