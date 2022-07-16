Action against 18 tourists for flouting norms at Bhimashankar
Pune Rural Police have taken action against 18 tourists for violating norms at Bhimashankar.
As per information shared by Ghodegaon police officials, on Monday two groups consisting of eight and ten youngsters were found playing loud music and dancing on the road and creating a nuisance.
After repetitive attempts by locals, they did not mend their ways. Police were called in and they seized the sound boxes, music systems and their vehicles.
Senior police inspector at Ghodegaon police station Jivan Mane said that we had received complaints. Accordingly, we have taken action against two groups for violating norms. We wanted to give a message that such things will not be tolerated here at Bhimashankar.”
All these youths are students of engineering college and were on an outing at Bhimashankar. Considering, their career and future police did not register any case against them. However, they were produced in court where they have been fined ₹63,400. “Security and safety of tourists is at our utmost priority,” added Mane.
To avoid such miscreants, Pune rural police has deployed a special police force at Bhimashankar to monitor the situation and to avoid such incidences.
Bhimashankar is a favourite religious and tourist destination specifically during the monsoon season. Many tourists/pilgrims from Pune and adjoining districts visit this place.
-
HP to celebrate 75 years of existence with grand events
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presided over a meeting of high-powered committee to celebrate the 75 years of existence of the state by organising as many events. Thakur said these events would be presided over by him and various Union ministers. He said the message must be clear that everyone in the state has made their contribution in development and progress in the last 75 years.
-
PMCs disaster management cell faces staff shortage
The disaster management cell of Pune Municipal Corporation that covers population of around 0.5 million runs on only eight staff — an officer, two clerks and five telephone operators. Civic activists said that DMC's functioning is important during inclement weather conditions. Disaster management department, deputy commissioner, Sachin Ithape, said, “Though 39 posts were allocated, eight are running the cell. We have pooled in staff from other departments and handling the workload.”
-
Road safety measures are being strengthened in HP: Transport minister
HP transport minister Bikram Singh on Saturday said that a 'Good Samaritan' is a person who without expectation voluntarily comes forward for immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident within the 'Golden Hour'. He was addressing the third meeting of state transport development and road safety council. He said a road safety cell has been established in which officers of PWD, police, health and education departments have been included.
-
IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next four days in Himachal
Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said a yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorm in mid plains, mid hills and high hills from July 17 to 19. There is an orange alert for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on July 20. Dalhousie recorded 25.5 degrees day temperature. Keylong was the coldest with 10.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Bhuntar got 33.3mm rainfall while Hamirpur experienced 10mm rainfall.
-
Rush to inaugurate ‘half-built’ E-way sign of ‘make-do’ culture: Akhilesh
On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of rushing to inaugurate the “half-complete” expressway and championing a “chaltaau” (make-do) culture. “So, even with the defence corridor near it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government,” Akhilesh said. The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.
