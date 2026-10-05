PUNE:

After Rahul Gandhi’s support, Sharad Pawar asks CM to hold talks with MPSC aspirants

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backed the agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants, Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday urged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately open dialogue with the protesting students to resolve the deadlock over their demands.

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“There is unrest among the aspirants in Pune, Mumbai and other parts of the state. There is a need for the state government to engage with the aspirants to end the impasse,” Pawar told reporters on Sunday.

The NCP (SP) chief’s remarks came a day after Gandhi extended his support to the aspirants who have been demanding greater transparency in competitive examinations conducted by the MPSC and administrative reforms in the commission. The aspirants have been protesting over several demands, including the removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and greater transparency in the conduct of examinations. The state government has set up a high-level committee to review the existing examination system. The panel has been holding discussions with candidates and other stakeholders before submitting its recommendations to the government.

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{{^usCountry}} “The MPSC aspirants have been agitating over their demands. The state government should find a solution to end the deadlock,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The MPSC aspirants have been agitating over their demands. The state government should find a solution to end the deadlock,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that there needs to be meaningful dialogue between the chief minister, his ministerial colleagues and the protesting students.

“The aspirants are ready to hold talks with the chief minister. I am also prepared to be a part of the talks if there is a need for my contribution to end the deadlock,” Pawar said.

Pawar said some of the agitating students had met him and shared their concerns and demands.

“If the chief minister and his ministerial colleagues do not have a dialogue, then the issue will not be resolved,” the NCP chief said, adding that he had spoken to Fadnavis over the phone regarding the agitation and urged him to immediately look into the matter.

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By Sunday evening, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had also joined the protesters at the site of the agitation near the S M Joshi bridge. Raut expressed support for the aspirants and said that the government should not ignore their demands. He also called for the chief minister to meet the protesters and find a solution to the stalemate.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi wrote on X, “The demands of the protesters are not unjust. They need action and not assurances. I will raise the issue before the Maharashtra government and demand a permanent solution. The institution that determines the students’ future has been hijacked. We will not let it continue.”