After year at Vantara, Madhuri returns home to Kolhapur

Pune: Elephant Madhuri, popularly known as Mahadevi in Kolhapur, is expected to return to Kolhapur by 11.30 pm after spending more than a year in Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar run by Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTWET).

Elephant Madhuri, popularly known as Mahadevi in Kolhapur, returned to Kolhapur after spending more than a year in Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar run by Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust. (HT)

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As the elephant passed through Pune, citizens showered flowers on the vehicle carrying her. In Kolhapur, hundreds of people have gathered near the Math to give Madhuri a grand welcome and celebrate her return.

In a two-page statement, Vantara said the high powered committee (HPC) on September 9 ordered Madhuri’s return to the facility of the Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sanstha Math at Nandani in Kolhapur.

The 15-member HPC is headed by retired Justice Deepak Verma and was appointed by the Supreme Court.

“The HPC heard the claims of the parties, inspected the facilities at Nandani and examined the reports before ordering her return. It has laid down strict conditions, including that she cannot be used for any procession or any other purpose. She will receive constant care and a medical examination every fortnight,” Vantara said.

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{{^usCountry}} Madhuri travelled to Kolhapur in a specially equipped elephant ambulance accompanied by members of Vantara’s veterinary and care team. Vantara veterinarians will visit her every fortnight to conduct medical examinations and submit reports to the competent authorities, as directed by the HPC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri travelled to Kolhapur in a specially equipped elephant ambulance accompanied by members of Vantara’s veterinary and care team. Vantara veterinarians will visit her every fortnight to conduct medical examinations and submit reports to the competent authorities, as directed by the HPC. {{/usCountry}}

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Nandani has been Madhuri’s home since 1992. On July 30 last year, she was shifted to Vantara on the HPC’s directions for advanced medical treatment.

Madhuri had been suffering from painful foot rot, overgrown nails and arthritis, which affected her mobility. She was also experiencing psychological distress due to prolonged isolation.

“Her condition has been stabilised through sustained veterinary care, but her chronic conditions have not disappeared. She continues to require appropriate care, supportive management and regular veterinary monitoring,” Vantara said.

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Madhuri’s transfer to Vantara had triggered widespread public opposition in Kolhapur, with residents and supporters demanding her return. The campaign included a 45-km silent march and several peaceful protests.

Her return comes despite concerns raised during an August 9 inspection of the upgraded Nandani facility by an HPC-appointed sub-committee.

The sub-committee identified several deficiencies, including an exercise path passing through human habitation, domestic animals being housed next to the elephant enclosure and the resulting zoonotic risk. It also flagged difficult access to a perennial water source and the possibility of water contamination from farming and pesticide use.

The panel noted the limited scope for Madhuri’s socialisation and the lack of expeditious and specialised veterinary care on a continuous basis. It concluded that the facility was “fit to house the elephant for a brief period only, not for the long-term management of the elephant.”

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Following the report, the Math informed the court that corrective measures had been undertaken. It submitted a facility-improvement presentation and photographs of the upgraded enclosure and hydrotherapy pool. It also submitted photographs showing that domestic animals previously housed next to Madhuri’s enclosure had been removed.

The HPC has directed the Math to rectify the remaining deficiencies and maintain Madhuri strictly in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the rules framed under it and the undertakings given before the committee.

According to Dhairyasheel Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Kolhapur, the chief wildlife wardens of Maharashtra and Gujarat granted conditional approval for Madhuri’s transfer from Jamnagar to Kolhapur.

“In Kolhapur, she will be housed at a dedicated facility developed by Vantara, and her health condition will be monitored continuously. Further decisions will be taken as required,” Patil said.

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Vantara said it had worked to ensure that appropriate living conditions, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and other necessities were available at Nandani. It has also worked on upgrading the enclosure and other facilities.

“Further improvements to the infrastructure could not be made at this stage owing to town planning constraints, as a road passing through the Trust’s land has limited the area available for development. Once Madhuri has settled in, Vantara will remain available to the Math for further upgradation of the facility,” the statement said.

Forest officials said Madhuri was allowed to undertake the return journey only after being certified medically fit for travel.