Ajit Pawar memorial to come up at Vidya Pratishtan campus in Baramati

PUNE: A memorial for late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will be built on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, the Baramati-based educational institution established by the Pawar family, a close aide said on Sunday. Mumbai, India - Feb. 1, 2026: Remains of Ajit Pawar kept at NCP party office, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 1, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Ajit Pawar (66) and four others were killed on January 28 when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the airstrip at Baramati airport. His last rites were performed the following day at the Vidya Pratishtan campus.

Kiran Gujar, a close associate of Ajit Pawar and a confidant of the Pawar family, said the memorial will be set up at the same location where the cremation was held.

According to Gujar, Sharad Pawar visited the site earlier on Sunday along with Pratibha Pawar before leaving for Mumbai and asked him, along with the trustees of Vidya Pratishtan, to begin work on planning the memorial.

“Pawar saheb instructed us to prepare a proposal for Ajit Dada’s memorial at the site where the final rites were performed,” Gujar said.

He added that consultations with the trustees would be held over the next few days to finalise the design and structure of the memorial.

Ajit Pawar was a key political figure in Maharashtra and played a significant role in the development of Baramati, which has long been regarded as the Pawar family’s political stronghold.