Ambegaon resident booked for spat over parking space 

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a flat owner of Amit Bloomfield Co-operative Housing Society in Ambegaon for allegedly threatening another flat owner after the victim objected to the accused occupying his parking space. According to the police, the complainant, Bhaskar Bhosale (50) lodged a complaint against the accused, Vishal Solaskar stating that he owns Flat No 804 and is allotted two parking lots. Accordingly, he put up his name and flat credential on two parking facilities. When prodded, Solaskar engaged in a verbal duel with Bhosale and threatened him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

However, the accused, residing in Flat No 1101 deliberately removed Bhosale’s credentials and has been illegally parking his car in the complainant’s allotted space. When prodded, Solaskar engaged in a verbal duel with Bhosale and threatened him.

On August 26, Bhosale lodged an FIR in this regard and the investigating officer issued a notice to Solaskar under Bharati Nyay Sanhita section 35 and invoked additional sections 329 (3) and 351 (2) against the accused.