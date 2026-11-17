Pune: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah invited Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) founder Shantilal Muttha to Delhi for discussions on expanding the organisation’s social initiatives, following a presentation on its four decades of work at its Pune headquarters on Monday.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is presented with a memento during a Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) event in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, in Pune, Maharashtra. (@AmitShah/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_16_2026_000380B) (@AmitShah)

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Shah, along with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and several Union and state ministers, visited the BJS headquarters, where Muttha presented the organisation’s work in family empowerment, disaster management, water conservation and value-based education.

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Shah listened to the presentation and discussed ways to expand these initiatives, following which he invited Muttha to Delhi for further deliberations, according to a BJS statement.

Among the initiatives highlighted was the organisation’s value-based education programme, which has reached one crore students across 87,000 government and aided schools in Maharashtra and Goa through 3.5 lakh teachers.

In water conservation, BJS said it had helped rejuvenate 14,204 water bodies through restoration and desilting work. The initiative resulted in removing 11.49 crore cubic metres of silt and increased water storage capacity by approximately 11,490 crore litres.

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{{^usCountry}} Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol, state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil and minister of state Madhuri Misal were also present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol, state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil and minister of state Madhuri Misal were also present. {{/usCountry}}

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