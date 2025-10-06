Ammunition, land documents recovered from absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s house

The Kothrud police recovered two live cartridges, four empty shells, and several land-related documents during a search operation at the residence of absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal in Shastrinagar, Sant Dnyaneshwar Colony in Kothrud. The searches were conducted on Saturday and Sunday after police obtained permission from a special court. The searches were conducted on Saturday and Sunday after police obtained permission from a special court. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the operation began around 2 pm on Saturday as part of the ongoing investigation to trace Ghaywal, who reportedly fled abroad before action was initiated against him and his gang under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said, “We have seized illegal ammunition and cartridges, bank passbooks, debit cards, firm entries, land documents, and agreements. The scrutiny process is underway, and further details will emerge after verification.”

Kadam added that Ghaywal may have distributed the ammunition among his gang members. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.

Police sources said ₹40 lakh across 10 of Ghaywal’s bank accounts have also been frozen. Investigators have also found financial transactions and money trails involving several individuals who will be called in for questioning.

Officials further confirmed that several land-related documents, including those linked to windmill projects in the Marathwada region, were recovered. Police suspect Ghaywal may have forcibly grabbed land in the area.

Assistant Police Inspector Ravindra Alekar lodged a complaint at the Kothrud police station.

Senior officers said efforts are underway to obtain information about Ghaywal’s passport and possible location abroad. His associates remain under close surveillance, and further legal action will follow based on the forensic analysis of the seized items.