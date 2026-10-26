Amravati prepares for take-off as Belora’s pilot academy nears completion

Amravati is set to strengthen its presence on India’s aviation map, with the Air India Flying Training Academy at Belora Airport nearing operational readiness.

Air India said some operational details were still being finalised, and the start date had not been formally confirmed. (HT)

The facility, being developed jointly by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) and Tata Group-owned Air India, is about 95% complete, with all 34 training aircraft now positioned at the airport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The academy is preparing to welcome its first batch of 180 aspiring pilots, with training expected to begin as early as November 2026. However, Air India said some operational details were still being finalised, and the start date had not been formally confirmed.

Planned as South Asia’s largest flying training organisation (FTO), the academy will bring flight instruction, academic learning and residential facilities together on a 10-acre campus. The project is expected to expand India’s pilot-training capacity, generate skilled employment and create business opportunities across Amravati and the wider Vidarbha region.

Deepak Kapoor of MADC described the project as a significant milestone for the region and the aviation sector.

“The Air India Flying Training Academy at MADC’s Amravati Airport is nearing the commencement of operations and represents an important development for the city. The establishment of what is planned as South Asia’s largest Flying Training Organisation will create a dedicated facility for developing quality pilots to meet the growing requirements of the aviation industry,” Kapoor said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fleet relocated from Nagpur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fleet relocated from Nagpur {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The academy’s infrastructure includes hostels, a dining facility, modern classrooms, briefing rooms and an aircraft-maintenance hangar. The relocation of the entire training fleet from Nagpur International Airport to Belora marks a key logistical milestone.

The fleet comprises 31 single-engine Piper Archer aircraft and three twin-engine Diamond DA42 NG aircraft. Equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi cockpit systems and Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B) technology, the aircraft will familiarise trainees with modern avionics and surveillance systems.

Although most infrastructure is in place, the remaining work and operational arrangements must be completed before training begins. Admissions and the formal launch date are yet to be confirmed.

Pankul Mathur, director of flight operations at Air India, said work was progressing, but the operational schedule would be announced only after the necessary arrangements were finalised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The flight-training academy at Belora Airport in Amravati is an important initiative, and work is progressing towards taking the project forward. Certain aspects are still being finalised, and it is important that we communicate information only after the relevant plans have been formally confirmed. Establishing a flight-training facility of this nature requires careful planning and coordination to ensure that the necessary infrastructure, operational arrangements and training requirements are in place before operations commence,” Mathur said.

200 hours of flying training

The planned Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) programme will run for about 18 months, with each trainee required to complete 200 flying hours, 185 on single-engine aircraft and 15 on multi-engine aircraft. The academy plans to limit each flight instructor to six students to ensure individual attention and maintain training standards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Belora’s weather conditions were a key consideration in selecting the location. The site is expected to offer favourable flying conditions on at least 300 days a year, potentially helping cadets complete their required hours more efficiently. Actual schedules will depend on weather, aircraft availability, air traffic and regulatory requirements.

Potential economic benefits for Vidarbha

Aviation expert Gaurav Upashyam said moving the entire fleet from Nagpur to Belora was an important step towards operational readiness. With all 34 aircraft assembled at the airport, a key logistical requirement has been met.

“The project also carries economic significance for a region seeking to expand its presence in specialised industries. Beyond the direct employment associated with flight instruction, aircraft maintenance and academy administration, regular operations could generate demand for accommodation, food services, transport, technical support and other ancillary businesses,” Upashyam said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With a planned annual capacity of 180 cadets, the academy would add to India’s domestic pilot-training infrastructure as the aviation sector seeks a sustained supply of trained personnel. Its residential and technical facilities could also support the growth of aviation-related services in the region.

For aspiring pilots, the academy could offer an opportunity to pursue professional flight training within Maharashtra, reducing the need to travel to other states for initial training.

With construction nearing completion and the fleet in place, attention is now on finalising operational arrangements, opening admissions and confirming the training schedule. The formal launch will determine when Amravati begins to realise the academy’s potential as a pilot-training centre.