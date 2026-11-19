PUNE: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the academic year 2026-27. Maharashtra State CET Cell on Wednesday announced revised schedule for second round of CAP for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Candidates can submit their online preferences on November 18 and 19 until 11.59 pm. The preference-filling facility for ANM courses will be available only to female candidates.

The selection list for CAP round 2 will be declared on November 20. Selected candidates must confirm admission between November 21 and 24.

The institution-level admission process will begin with online registration and document uploading on November 25 and 26. Candidates can submit applications to colleges on November 27 and 28. The first selection list for this round will be published on November 28, followed by the admission process on November 29 and 30.

The last date for admissions to ANM and GNM courses has been fixed as November 30, 2026. The Maharashtra State Board of Nursing and Paramedical Education has asked candidates to refer to the official website, www.mahacet.org, for the revised schedule, eligibility criteria and other instructions.