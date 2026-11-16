ANM, GNM students must participate in 2nd CAP round to avail scholarships

Pune: Students seeking admission to Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses must participate in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) to remain eligible for government freeship and scholarship schemes, the Maharashtra State Board of Nursing and Paramedical Education said on ?????? .

The board stated this move aims to prevent academic losses and ensure eligible students receive financial assistance by participating in the admission process. “Students who could not secure admission or get their preferred option in the first round must participate in the second CAP round. Participation in the centralised admission process is essential for students seeking benefits under government freeship and scholarship schemes,” a board official said.

Starting with the 2026-27 academic year, admissions to ANM and GNM courses across affiliated institutions are based on Class 12 marks, following a state government policy decision.

Accordingly, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducted the centralised admission process under a government order dated June 29, 2026. The first-round selection list was published on November 14.

The eligibility for scholarship and freeship benefits is also linked to participation in the CAP process. An October 19 order by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court held that students participating in the centralised admission process would be eligible for benefits under the freeship and scholarship schemes.