Home / Cities / Pune News / Accused escapes from Sassoon hospital

Accused escapes from Sassoon hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 11:21 PM IST

The accused, identified as Chandrakant Godse, was arrested by Shrigonda police in Ahmednagar district in an Arms Act case

Pune: A 30-year-old accused escaped from Sassoon General Hospital, where he was admitted for mental illness treatment, on Saturday, said police on Monday.

The police have launched a search operation as they claim that the accused would go to Shrigonda to meet his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police have launched a search operation as they claim that the accused would go to Shrigonda to meet his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Chandrakant Godse, was arrested by Shrigonda police in Ahmednagar district in an Arms Act case.

According to the police reports, Godse was admitted to ward number 26 of Sassoon Hospital on April 19. At around 7:30 pm on April 22, when the policeman guarding Godse went to use the washroom, Godse managed to free himself from handcuffs and fled from the hospital premises.

The police have launched a search operation as they claim that the accused would go to Shrigonda to meet his wife.

Godse, also known as Balu, hails from Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district.

According to Bund Garden police station officials, when the accused was produced in the court, the defence lawyer said that he is suffering from mental illness. Hence, the court referred him to Sassoon General Hospital for medical treatment from where he escaped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wife court search operation defence lawyer + 2 more
wife court search operation defence lawyer + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out