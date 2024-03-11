Army raises security concerns over excision of PCB civil area, proposes FSI of 1 for notified civilian areas

The local military authority (LMA), Dakshin (south) Maharashtra and Goa sub area, has raised security concerns regarding excision of the civil area of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and has proposed an FSI (floor space index) of one for safeguarding its security establishments. FSI is the ratio of the total area to the built-up area. A higher FSI means developers can build more on a given plot by adding floors. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The LMA’s main contention is ‘no excision without FSI restriction’ even as the PCB has sent a detailed, 45-page draft proposal seeking excision of civil areas to the chief secretary of Maharashtra. The Army has proposed an FSI of one for commercial areas in the immediate vicinity of its many sensitive installations and establishments.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The PCB CEO in his communication to the Maharashtra chief secretary, has stated, “During the committee meeting held on February 12 at the ministry of defence (MOD), South Block, wherein the station commander (LMA) raised security concerns over excision of the civil area. The main contention was ‘no excision without FSI restriction’ which was agreed upon by the committee. Further, during the VC held on March 4 with the MOD, the station commander again informed that FSI restriction should be maintained keeping in view security concerns, which has been noted in the minutes of the committee meeting.”

FSI is the ratio of the total area to the built-up area. A higher FSI means developers can build more on a given plot by adding floors.

Whereas the LMA in its letter addressed to the PCB CEO on March 4 stated that the main contention is ‘no excision without FSI restriction’ which has been agreed upon by the committee. Further, during the VC held on March 4 with the MOD, the station commander (PCB) again informed that FSI restriction should be maintained keeping in view security concerns, which has been noted in the minutes of the committee meeting.

The LMA letter stated that Sadar Bazaar is a prominent and highly commercial area of Pune city located in the eastern part of the cantonment. It is the largest notified civil area of 218.676 acres. It is recommended that Sadar Bazaar be excised since it is highly commercial but with following restriction. “The Bazaar area is close to some of the important establishments of the HQ Southern Command. These including HQ SC, HQ SC officers’ mess, a critical supply depot, officers’ accommodation etc. In view of the proximity to important defence establishments, it is proposed that an FSI restriction of one be applicable for an area up to a minimum distance of 100 metre from outside the civil area boundary or from outside the civil area boundary to MG Road, whichever is higher,” the letter stated.

The LMA letter raised concerns over issues specifically listed as security of the Pune Cantonment, a prime concern; no excision without FSI restriction, all roads under excision carrying civilian traffic to be maintained by the state government, construction restriction and no-objection certificate (NOC) requirements to be imposed in the vicinity of A1 and A2 lands, slaughter house and trenching ground under the management of the Pune Cantonment to be retained, and vacant C land and A1 pockets inside the civil area to be exchanged with the state government for EVI (equal value infrastructure). According to the LMA letter, the proposed excision plan would result in the loss of prime defence land for the military station however the same is being proposed for overall holistic growth and expansion of the city as a whole.

The LMA letter stated that excision is being proposed with some restriction so as to address the acute security concerns of the LMA. The letter further stated that the LMA would like to take this as an opportunity to consolidate the cantonment with the aim to make it a purely military station in the years to come. The only possibility for doing so is by having independent pockets within the cantonment, and these pockets being connected by under- and over- passes wherever feasible.