At 12.6 °C, Pune sees second coldest October day in 10 years

Updated on Oct 30, 2022 11:19 PM IST

Night temperature will vary between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius till the start of November, says Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune

People during a morning walk on Pashan-Sus road. (HT PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

The night temperature, on Sunday, further dropped to 12.6 degrees Celsius in Pune setting another lowest temperature record for October. Since 2012, this October reported the second coldest day in the decade as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

On Saturday, Pune reported night temperature at 13.3 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD data, between 2012 to 2022, in 2016 the minimum temperature in October dropped to as low as 12 degrees Celsius. After that, the minimum temperature dropped this year to 12.6 degrees Celsius in October, the second coldest October in this decade.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the night temperature will vary between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius till the start of November.

“The day temperature will be between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius till November 2. Whereas the night temperature in the city will vary between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius continuing the chill during the same time,” said Kashyapi.

As temperature reported a drop, the air quality in Pune has remained so far in the moderate range.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Pune is at the ‘lower end of moderate’ on Sunday.

“It is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ till November starts,” said SAFAR officials.

Dip in temp

Year – Night temperature in October

2016 – 12°C

2022– 12.6°C

2012– 12.7°C

1968 (All time record) – 9.4 °C

Source: IMD

