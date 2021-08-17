Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Dhalewadi village has an organ donor in every family
pune news

Dhalewadi village has an organ donor in every family

PUNE Dhalewadi village, in Purandar taluka of Pune district, has by registered at least one member from every family in the village to be an organ donor
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Volunteers on the organ donor registration drive in Dhalewadi. (HT)

PUNE Dhalewadi village, in Purandar taluka of Pune district, has by registered at least one member from every family in the village to be an organ donor.

Within two days the village saw 350 donors registered, which has raised the organ donation numbers for the Pune zone, said officials.

The Pune Zonal Transplant coordination committee, which covers nine districts, was able to register only 100 donors a month. This has now gone up to 450 donors in a month, thanks to this village.

Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, said, “Even if we try to persuade people by actually visiting the person’s house, we could not get even a 100 organ donors registered in a year in the entire zone. However, with this one village registering close to 350 organ donors in one day our numbers have pushed higher. Due to the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we were not able to carry out awareness camps and distribute our forms. This is why we launched our QR code, the first of its kind in the state, which made it easier for people to register as organ donors by just scanning at the code. Since its launch in June, we were able to get close to 100 donors from the entire zone until now, and within the two days that this village started registering donors - on both August 13 and August 15 - we could get 350 donors registered and the count in Pune zone went up to 450.”

Pune zone consists of nine districts, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon.

Vandana Kalane, gram panchayat member from the village said, “We will not stop at just 350 and we will be registering each and every member for organ donation. We have about 250 families and a population of 1,500 in the village. With this we have at least one member from every family registered as an organ donor. In addition to just filling out forms we also have two members who signed as witnesses. Although the donor has willingly registered, after the death a family member has the right to deny despite the registration. By registering all the eligible members in the villages, anyone aged between 18-80 years, we will also create awareness among all to be registered as donors so that even after a person is brain dead the organ donation process can be smooth.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Robots effortlessly complete parkour course, viral video will make your jaw drop

Daughter’s post about dad quitting job to get doctorate wins hearts

Toddler shows up on fashion show runway, dazzles the audience. Watch

Cats ‘recreate’ Mufasa’s cliff fall from The Lion King in real life. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP