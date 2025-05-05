ATS arrests Maoist suspect posing as teacher in Raigad

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Kalachowki police station in Mumbai, has arrested a long-absconding accused in a Maoist-related case who had been evading authorities for nearly six to seven years, officer said on Sunday. Acting on intelligence inputs, the ATS Pune unit launched a covert operation and traced Kamble to a tribal area in Raigad district, where he was living under a false identity and working as a teacher at a local Adivasi school. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Prashant Jalikar Kamble alias “Laptop,” was wanted under multiple stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act. He had been declared absconding by the court, which had issued a standing arrest warrant against him.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the ATS Pune unit launched a covert operation and traced Kamble to a tribal area in Raigad district, where he was living under a false identity and working as a teacher at a local Adivasi school.

Officials confirmed that Kamble was apprehended on May 3. He was produced before the Mumbai Sessions Court on May 4 and remanded to ATS custody until May 13 for further interrogation.

The original case against Kamble involves serious charges including waging war against the nation and involvement in terrorist activities. It was registered under IPC Sections 121, 121(A), 122, 153(A), 120(B); several sections of the UAPA including 10, 13, 17, 18, 18(A), 20, 21, 23(1), 23(B), 38, 39, and 40(2); and provisions of the Arms Act, 2000.

ATS officials said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are underway to identify any potential associates or larger networks connected to Kamble. Further arrests are likely based on revelations during interrogation.