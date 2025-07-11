Balbharati to get new building soon: Pankaj Bhoyar

A new and well-equipped building will be constructed soon in Pune for Balbharati as the existing structure has been declared unsafe. Maharashtra minister of state for education, Pankaj Bhoyar, informed the legislative council on Thursday that the reconstruction of the Balbharati office has been taken up on a priority basis. The minister also announced the launch of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Gyanpatra Yojana’ or ‘Chief Minister’s Knowledge Paper Scheme’ under which, used books and notebooks will be collected from across the state, recycled, and repurposed into new learning material to be distributed at subsidised rates. (HT FILE)

Bhoyar said, “Balbharati, officially known as the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, was established on January 27, 1967. It is responsible for printing and distributing textbooks approved by the state government for classes 1 to 12 across Maharashtra.”

Bhoyar said that the current building, constructed using load-bearing structural technology, was found to be inadequate and unsafe in a recent structural audit. “A proposal will be submitted to the regulatory board to demolish the existing building and construct a new one in its place. Once approvals are secured, the work will begin immediately,” he said.

The issue was raised through a calling attention notice by council member Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, who flagged the deteriorating condition of the current building. Members Jagannath Abhyankar, Vikram Kale, and Kishor Darade also contributed to the discussion.

Speaking about curriculum development, Bhoyar said that the state government will tailor the curricula to local needs. He emphasised that especially in rural areas, Balbharati’s workbooks will be increasingly used to improve learning outcomes.

The minister also announced the launch of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Gyanpatra Yojana’ or ‘Chief Minister’s Knowledge Paper Scheme’ under which, used books and notebooks will be collected from across the state, recycled, and repurposed into new learning material to be distributed at subsidised rates. “The government also plans to develop basic infrastructure on land parcels owned by Balbharati wherever feasible,” Bhoyar said.