Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Kagool opens centre in Baner

UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. Dan Barlow, CEO of the group inaugurated the 10,000 square feet of office space with an initial capacity of 160 seats. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth

Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India. Alok Saigal, president and head of Private Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management, said, “The market has the potential to grow 15 per cent by 2025 according to industry estimates.”

Tech players drive office leasing activity in Pune

CBRE South Asia released its latest office report ‘CBRE India Office Figures Q2 2022’. According to the report, office absorption recorded in Pune was 1.7 million square feet in Q2 2022. The report also observed that the office sector in India witnessed a strong performance in Q2 2022, as leasing activity grew by 61 per cent Q-o-Q to touch a record high of 18.2 million square feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vitesco Technologies inaugurates futuristic plant at Talegaon

Vitesco Technologies inaugurated its plant of the future at Talegaon, Pune. The new facility is spread across 20 acres and contains more than 17.580 square metres of manufacturing space, including over 900 employees. The first series of productions will be for the two-wheeler market, followed by various Powertrain Solutions products such as engine management systems, sensors, and actuators, as well as exhaust management components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

BF Infrastructure signs agreement with Talgo India

BF Infrastructure Ltd and Talgo India collaborated to set up a joint venture which will engage in manufacturing high-speed passenger trains. The alliance will also address future large business opportunities in the Indian Railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field. The collaboration between BF Infrastructure and Talgo India will significantly contribute to the Government of India’s initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help bring state-of-the-art and high-speed rail technology and solutions to the Indian Railways and other private operators that will serve under the overarching self-reliant vision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birkenstock expands its presence in Pune

Birkenstock the global German lifestyle brand with a heritage in iconic footwear is widening its reach in India by introducing its second store in the youthful and vibrant city of Pune at Pavillion mall. The new store launch is followed by the overwhelming response broken stock received in 2021, when they launched their first outpost in the city in Phoenix Market City, Pune.