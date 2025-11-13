Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
BJP faces criticism for inducting Tuljapur drug case accused

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 08:00 am IST

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the BJP’s decision, saying the ruling party was “trying to legitimise criminals” by giving political space to those facing serious charges.

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under fire from the Opposition after Santosh Parameshwar, an accused in a drug trafficking case registered last year in Tuljapur, was inducted into the party on Tuesday in the presence of local MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil and other BJP leaders.

Mumbai, May 23 (ANI): NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati seat Supriya Sule addresses a press conference, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

Sule, who has written to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, said, “Every party has the right to expand its organisation, but admitting people who have been arrested in drug cases sends out a dangerous message. The government must not support such individuals.”

The case dates back to February 14 last year, when Dharashiv police seized mephedrone worth 2.5 lakh from a vehicle at the Tamalwadi checkpost on the Solapur-Tuljapur road. Fourteen people were arrested in connection with the drug consignment, which was allegedly headed to Tuljapur.

Sule demanded that the state government clarify its stance on the inclusion of such individuals into the party and ensure that persons accused of drug trafficking are not “rehabilitated through politics”.

Wadettiwar also targeted BJP, saying the party needs to get another machine to clean people with criminal records.

