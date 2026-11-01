BJP leaders to meet Fadnavis, seek increase in Pune’s 13 TMC water allocation

Unhappy with the 13 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) water allocation for Pune for the year 2026-27 and the growing pressure to introduce alternate-day supply, BJP leaders will meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday and seek a revision of the city’s quota, they said.

The Khadakwasla dam currently holds 24 TMC of water. (HT FILE)

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Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the allocation was inadequate in view of Pune’s growing population and the rising number of people coming to the city. “All senior party leaders will meet the chief minister on Tuesday and submit a letter requesting an increase in the water allocation,” he said.

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Bhimale said the city’s available water stock was already under pressure, with around 7 TMC left. Of the allocated 13 TMC, 6.35 TMC has been consumed so far. He said a major share of the water had been used for irrigation in rural parts of Pune district.

“The water supply for irrigation will be cut off from November 1. The situation is bad, and if water is not conserved, people could be left without adequate drinking water,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhimale said the civic administration may have to consider alternate-day water supply after Diwali. “We have no other option but to consider alternate-day supply after the festival. A decision will be taken after discussions with the civic administration and party members,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhimale said the civic administration may have to consider alternate-day water supply after Diwali. “We have no other option but to consider alternate-day supply after the festival. A decision will be taken after discussions with the civic administration and party members,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The PMC had sought 21 TMC for the current water year but was allocated 13 TMC, which is 3 TMC less than the 16 TMC supplied last year. The allocation was finalised at the canal advisory committee meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Pawar at the divisional commissioner’s office on Thursday.

The Khadakwasla dam currently holds 24 TMC of water. The PMC had introduced a citywide water cut every Thursday from October 15 to conserve stocks in the dams supplying Pune. The weekly cut has been temporarily suspended during Diwali to meet the increased household demand during the festive period.

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