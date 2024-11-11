BJP refines strategy for Western Maharashtra poll push

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) top leadership on Saturday, conducted a comprehensive review of 70 constituencies in Western Maharashtra to fine-tune the party’s campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, placing an emphasis on flagship schemes to reach out to voters. The meeting included detailed discussions on booth-level management, outreach programmes, and voter targeting, aiming for a coordinated effort across the region. (HT PHOTO)

Senior BJP leaders gathered in Pune under the direction of general secretary Ajay Jamwal to evaluate each seat and devise targeted plans. Present at the meeting were various leaders including MP Dhananjay Mhadik, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, and BJP state general secretary Rajesh Pande.

The meeting included detailed discussions on booth-level management, outreach programmes, and voter targeting, aiming for a coordinated effort across the region. The party plans to highlight the success of flagship schemes like the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Apprenticeship Scheme, while also addressing key issues in development and agriculture to appeal to grassroots voters.

Jamwal, who has been tasked with overseeing party affairs in the western region, said, “Our priority is to maximise our performance in Western Maharashtra. We have reviewed and instructed strengthening our booth network at every level across the region.”

The BJP is focusing on key constituencies in Western Maharashtra, traditionally an opposition stronghold, with an aim to consolidate local voter support and regain the region it had won in 2014.

According to sources, party leaders have been directed to connect with disappointed members who were not awarded tickets and leverage their networks for the BJP’s benefit. Leaders were also advised to meet as many scheme beneficiaries as possible to secure their support.

This strategic review signals the BJP’s strong commitment to making inroads in Western Maharashtra as it prepares for the November 20 polls.