PUNE: In an embarrassing admission for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led civic body, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday acknowledged that encroachments on FC Road had remained largely unchanged for nearly 10 years, even as the ruling party corporators staged a protest against the civic body’s failure to clear them. The protest by BJP representatives at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body meeting exposed the administration’s inability to enforce its own rules despite repeated complaints from elected members and citizens.

The protest prompted the civic anti-encroachment department to launch a demolition drive on the busy stretch, clearing around 25,000 sq ft of encroachments using four to five bulldozers and several municipal trucks.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure pulled up officials for keeping complaints pending and said she had instructed the administration to act against encroachments on the stretch two months ago. She sought an explanation from officials for their inaction.

“Despite several complaints by elected members and citizens, civic officials have the talent to keep complaints pending. If they are competent, they should use that ability to work for the public,” Nagpure said.

Calling the earlier action on FC Road an “eyewash”, she directed the administration to intensify drives across the city and sought the suspension of officials responsible for failing to act.

Ram acknowledged the administration’s failure and admitted that the situation on FC Road had not changed significantly in a decade.

“I accept the failure but there are different reasons for it, including the fact that encroachment can only be removed through police force. We have to accept that it has been there for 10 years. The suggestions given by the mayor for action on FC Road were implemented by the department, but there are flaws in the way the action is taken,” he said.

The commissioner assured corporators that visible results would be seen across the city within two weeks and on FC Road within a week. He cited inadequate manpower and lack of police cooperation as major hurdles.

“PMC cannot take effective action without the help of the police. There is no cooperation from the police department,” he said, adding that the civic body had only 60 inspectors to deal with the problem.

Ram said PMC had around 22,000 hawkers on its records, while the actual number could be between four lakh and five lakh. The administration has asked the traffic department to identify stretches that should be declared no-hawker zones.

BJP corporator Sunil Pandey said four corporators from the area had been pursuing the issue for nearly one-and-a-half years without any meaningful response.

“The anti-encroachment officials do not even meet us, forcing us to stage a protest today. This encroachment cancer is spreading across the city,” he said, warning of an agitation at Goodluck Chowk if the situation did not improve.

BJP corporator Ravindra Salegaonkar questioned the administration’s failure to ensure women’s safety on FC Road, alleging that encroachments had created an unsafe environment. He referred to an incident in which a young man allegedly recorded videos of a woman and attempted to harass her.

“Is the administration waiting for a rape to take place before taking action? Every time, action is taken only on paper,” he alleged.

Salegaonkar alleged that seized goods were being returned to vendors at night and questioned whether officials were accepting regular payments to allow illegal stalls to operate. These allegations were not independently established.

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) corporator Amol Balwadkar showed photographs of encroachments and copies of FIRs against stall operators, alleging that vendors returned within 30 minutes of demolition drives.

“Citizens regularly complain to us that although PMC conducts an anti-encroachment drive, the footpaths are occupied again within half an hour. It appears that action is being taken only for the cameras,” he said.

The administration has also ordered the suspension of six anti-encroachment officials responsible for the FC Road area. However, the decision has been temporarily put on hold after officials argued that several encroachments were in the front and side margins of buildings, where the building permission department should take action.