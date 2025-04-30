Menu Explore
Cabinet approves 5,262cr for Hadapsar-Yavat six-lane elevated corridor

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Maharashtra government allocates ₹5,262.36 crore for six-lane elevated road between Hadapsar and Yavat, as approved by Chief Minister Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced 5,262.36 crore for construction of six-lane elevated road and six-lane construction of the existing road between Hadapsar and Yavat.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The cabinet has okayed the project and fund approved for public works department."
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The cabinet has okayed the project and fund approved for public works department.” (HT)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The cabinet has okayed the project and fund approved for public works department.”

The state government made the announcement of six elevated corridors during the budget session — Pune to Shirur, Talegaon to Chakan, Narhe to Katraj, Ravet to Narhe, Nashik Phata to Khed and Hadapsar and Yavat.

