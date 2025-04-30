Cabinet approves 5,262cr for Hadapsar-Yavat six-lane elevated corridor

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced ₹5,262.36 crore for construction of six-lane elevated road and six-lane construction of the existing road between Hadapsar and Yavat. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The cabinet has okayed the project and fund approved for public works department.” (HT)

The state government made the announcement of six elevated corridors during the budget session — Pune to Shirur, Talegaon to Chakan, Narhe to Katraj, Ravet to Narhe, Nashik Phata to Khed and Hadapsar and Yavat.