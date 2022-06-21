Casteist slur: Pune police arrest woman who claimed to be minister Dhananjay Munde’s wife
Pune City police on Tuesday arrested Karuna Sharma, 43, who has claimed to be the second wife of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, in connection with the case in which she was accused of hurling casteist slur against a 23-year-old woman, a resident of Yerawada, and also threatening her to take divorce from her husband.
The police arrested her from Mumbai.
A first information report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Yerawada police station on Sunday based on the complaint by the 23-year-old woman against her 32-year-old husband, Ajay Vishnu Dede and Sharma, who is a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai.
According to the complainant, her husband wanted a divorce so that he could marry her. He was harassing her mentally and physically. He met Sharma in February 2011 and they have been in constant touch.
On June 3, the complainant went to Sharma’s Santacruz residence to trace her husband. This when Sharma hurled casteist abuse and even threatened to kill her, said the complainant.
The police have also arrested the husband of the woman, who is a resident of Osmanabad.
The sequence of events for which the offence was registered, has taken place between November 2021 and May 30, this year.
The investigation is being carried out under the guidance of ACP Kishore Jadhav ( Yerawada division). A case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics