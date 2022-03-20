Central Railway to restart seasonal pass service on Pune-Mumbai route from March 22

PUNE The Central Railway (CR) will restart the seasonal pass and unreserved passenger service for Deccan Queen Express, Intercity Express, Indrayani Express train, Deccan Express and Sinhagad Express trains on the Pune-Mumbai route from March 22.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic as train operations were stopped the services were halted.

As per Central Railway, from March 25, 2020, the regular train operations in the country were closed down. After the train operations resumed, only passengers with reserved tickets were allowed to travel on the trains. While the Indian Railways had announced to resume these services normally, it was not yet started in Central Railway. Due to this, daily passengers on the Pune-Mumbai route had to buy regular tickets of ₹210 for daily travelling to and fro on the route. While earlier the second-class seasonal pass on the Pune Mumbai route was charged at ₹840.

“For the unreserved ticket booking, passengers must provide a fully vaccinated certificate and passengers who have universal pass certificate can purchase unreserved coach tickets for travelling. And for passengers below 18 age is necessary to carry an age certificate and also a doctor’s certificate about not being vaccinated due to age criterion,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune division railway spokesperson.

