Chakankar claims trademark rights over name, image, personal style; draws criticism

Former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar has claimed that her name, photograph, identity and distinctive personal style are registered trademarks, warning of legal action against anyone using them without her permission. Warning of strict legal action against violations, Chakankar said she would seek the seizure of objectionable or unauthorised material and initiate criminal as well as civil proceedings against those responsible. (HT PHOTO)

The move follows controversy and public discussion surrounding the upcoming Marathi film Maharashtra Epstein Files and connections to a case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in which Chakankar had objected to a character allegedly modeled after her.

In a social media post on Sunday, Chakankar said, “No person or organisation could use her name, photograph, identity or personal style for commercial or personal gain without her consent. This included creating or publishing photographs, videos, films, reels, teasers, promotional material or any other content.”

Warning of strict legal action against violations, Chakankar said she would seek the seizure of objectionable or unauthorised material and initiate criminal as well as civil proceedings against those responsible.

Her statement drew criticism from NCP leader Rupali Thombare-Patil, who asked Chakankar to introspect. Thombare-Patil said, “Chakankar had resigned as the state women’s commission chairperson in connection with the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. She alleged that the trademark warning was aimed at discouraging people from questioning Chakankar’s role in the case.”

Kharat is accused of extortion, religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assault on several women. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“Chakankar is threatening legal action against people for wearing a saree similar to hers, dressing like her or mimicking her. Such threats are an attempt to discourage people from exercising their freedom of expression,” Thombare-Patil alleged.

Congress leader Sangeeta Tiwari also questioned Chakankar’s claim, asking whether women wearing sarees or mangalsutras were now being accused of copying her.