Chandrakant Patil reviews Kothrud’s road and traffic issues

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday held a review meeting on various road projects and traffic issues in Pune, with a primary focus on the Kothrud assembly constituency. Patil, who is the MLA from Kothrud, promised to secure ₹150 crore from the state government for land acquisition. (From left) Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil and traffic police officer Manoj Patil during the meeting held in the city on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, additional commissioner Prithviraj BP, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar, traffic police officers Manoj Patil and Amol Zende, along with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Raising concerns over increasing traffic congestion, Patil directed civic officials to expedite all planned roads under the city’s development plan (DP) and prioritise the completion of missing link roads. He also stressed the need for properly marking zebra crossings, repairing footpaths, and removing encroachments to improve road safety and aesthetics.

PMC road department head Pawaskar said, “The civic body has initiated work on 15 major roads under its “Mission 15” project. As part of this initiative, the PMC will repair potholes, bring manhole chambers to road level, mark zebra crossings and lanes, install signage, and improve footpaths while ensuring cleanliness.”

The road department highlighted that Pune has a total of 26 missing link roads, with seven being particularly critical. However, delays in land acquisition have hindered progress. Pawaskar noted that completing these links requires ₹870 crore for land acquisition and ₹62 crore for development, with ₹325 crore needed specifically for roads in Kothrud.

Patil assured that he would secure ₹150 crore from the state government for land acquisition, while the remaining funds would be arranged through the municipal corporation.