Chinchwad man murdered over love marriage

The Chinchwad police have detained four persons, including a minor, in a case involving the murder of a man, 25, over his love marriage with the sister of one of the accused. According to the police, the deceased, Vaibhav Bhagwat Thorat, married the accused Yogesh Gaikwad’s sister following a love affair. (REPRESENTATIVE IC)

The incident occurred on Monday at around 2.30 pm in the Nagsen Nagar slum area of Bijalinagar, Chinchwad.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Ananta Gaikwad, 25, from the Nagsen Nagar slum area; and his friends: Anil Bansode, 19, from Thergaon; Mahesh Koli, 19, from Chinchwadenagar; and a minor.

According to the police, the deceased, Vaibhav Bhagwat Thorat, married the accused Yogesh Gaikwad’s sister following a love affair. However, Yogesh and others from the Gaikwad family were unhappy with the marriage and there were frequent arguments. Eight days ago, there was a major argument between Vaibhav Thorat and Yogesh Gaikwad which escalated further when Yogesh, along with his three friends, barged into Thorat’s house and assaulted the latter with a koyta. Vaibhav was grievously injured in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries.

Dipak Gosavi, police inspector (crime), Chinchwad police station, said, “All four accused, including the minor, have been taken into custody for questioning. We are investigating the exact sequence of events and any possible accomplices.” The police have registered a case at Chinchwad police station under sections 103 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); sections 3 and 7 of the Arms Act; and other relevant sections. The minor is being dealt with under juvenile justice provisions.