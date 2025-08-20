Search
Chopper makes emergency landing

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 07:24 am IST

A private helicopter carrying six persons, including two pilots, made an emergency landing on August 15 near a village in Pune district due to poor visibility as a result of fog.

Pune: A private helicopter carrying six persons, including two pilots, made an emergency landing on August 15 near a village in Pune district due to poor visibility as a result of fog, police officials said on Tuesday. The aircraft took off again in 15 minutes, they said.

A file photo of US Marine corps UH-1N Huey helicopter. A US Marine Corps helicopter (not pictured) involved in disaster relief efforts in Nepal has been declared missing. (Reuters)
The chopper belonging to a city-based builder was flying to Mumbai when the pilots were forced to land it on a roadside near Saltar village in Mulshi tehsil around 3pm, an official from Pune rural police said.

“As per the information received from the local people and the village Police Patil (a village-level law enforcement officer), the helicopter with two pilots and four passengers on board made an emergency landing due to fog. It took off again within 15 minutes,” he said, adding that no case of injury was reported in the incident.

