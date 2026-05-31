Pune: The state Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune, has officially taken over the investigation into the poisonous liquor tragedy that claimed 15 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. CID takes over Pune hooch tragedy investigation

According to a press note issued by the CID on Sunday, cases related to the consumption of spurious liquor were initially registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations. The offences have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The Dapodi police registered cases under sections 105, 110, 123, 125, 275 and 3(5) of the BNS along with Sections 65(E), 68, 78 and 81, 83 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Similarly, Hadapsar police registered a case under the same provisions in connection with the liquor deaths reported in its jurisdiction.

The CID stated that the state Director General of Police ordered the transfer of both investigations to the state Crime Investigation Department on May 29, considering the seriousness of the incident.

As per the official statement, 11 people have died in the Dapodi area, while four deaths were reported from the Hadapsar area, taking the total death toll to 15.

Police have so far arrested six accused in connection with the Dapodi case. The Maharashtra CID, Pune, is currently investigating both cases.