The Class 12 economics examination which was earlier scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, will now be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on February 17, as per a corrigendum issued by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Thursday.
The board has clarified that the remaining examination schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 will remain unchanged.
The detailed timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were made available on the board’s official website on November 6.
Kimaya Boralkar is a Pune-based journalist with Hindustan Times. Her forte is everything education in Pune and across Maharashtra, from schools and universities to entrance exams, government policies, and student issues.A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism,When she's not on the education beat, you'll find her reporting on human-interest stories, science and research, and cultural events, always looking for stories worth telling.Read More